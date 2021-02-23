St. Jude Dream Home tickets go on sale Thursday morning

CLEVELAND (WJW)– Tickets for the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home go on sale at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Tickets, which are $100 each, can be purchased on our website or by calling 1-800-834-5786. All proceeds benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Buying a ticket enters you for a chance to win the Cleveland Custom Homes Dream Home, a car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall, a spa from Lighthouse Pools and Spas and a $10,000 shopping spree at Northeast Factory Direct. This year’s Dream Home is in Olmsted Falls and valued at more than $475,000.

To date, FOX 8 News has raised nearly $14 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

It costs $2.8 million a day to run St. Jude.

St. Jude treats 8,600 patients a year.

Cancer treatments created at St. Jude have helped push childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent in last 50 years.

St. Jude has more clinical trials for cancer than any other U.S. children’s hospital.

Families never get a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food.

For the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway contest rules click here. To see the Terms and Conditions, click here and scroll to the bottom of the page.