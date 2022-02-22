St. Jude Dream Home ticket sell-a-thon phone number revealed

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For the 10th year of the St. Jude Dream Home giveaway fundraiser, FOX 8 News is going big.

Built in the historic city of Shaker Heights by Keystate Homes, the new home is valued at $775,000. And there are so many special details people can expect from this year’s property, including a grocery chute and an elevator.

Other prizes featured in the drawing include a new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall, a $10,000 shopping spree from Northeast Factory Direct and a hot tub from Litehouse Pool and Spas.

St. Jude Dream Home 2022

So how do you participate in the fundraiser? The St. Jude Dream Home ticket sell-a-thon starts at 6 a.m. Thursday.

And for the first time, FOX 8 is giving out the phone number early to purchase tickets.

And that number is 800-834-5786.

The important thing to note is that the phone number is not in operation until 6 a.m., Thursday.

Tickets are $100 each, with a goal of 25,000 tickets.



