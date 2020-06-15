St. Jude Dream Home drawing is Wednesday

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– The drawing for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home is Wednesday morning on FOX 8 News. Coverage starts at 6 a.m.
The 20,000 tickets sold out in less than an hour back in February. Now, it’s almost time to find out who will win the French country-designed home, built by Cleveland Custom Homes. The house, which is valued at about $500,000, is located in Olmsted Falls. It has four bedrooms, and three and a half bathrooms.
Other prizes include:
- Artesian Maui Elite or Fiji Elite Hot Tub, courtesy of Litehouse Pools and Spas
- Early Bird Prize: Tickets reserved by the Early Bird deadline are eligible to win a 2020 Buick Encore or 2020 Ford Ecosport, courtesy of Nick Abraham Auto Mall
- Custom made St. Jude Thaddeus statue, courtesy of Milano Monuments
- $2,500 Panera Prize Pack
- $1,500 Mastercard or VISA gift card, courtesy of Apex Dermatology
- $1,500 Conrad’s Tire Express and Total Car Care gift certificate
- $1,500 VISA or Mastercard gift card, courtesy of Smiles by White
- $1,000 Amazon gift card, courtesy of The Young Team
The raffle benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and helps provide treatment to children with cancer across the country.