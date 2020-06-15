St. Jude Dream Home drawing is Wednesday

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW)– The drawing for the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home is Wednesday morning on FOX 8 News. Coverage starts at 6 a.m.

The 20,000 tickets sold out in less than an hour back in February. Now, it’s almost time to find out who will win the French country-designed home, built by Cleveland Custom Homes. The house, which is valued at about $500,000, is located in Olmsted Falls. It has four bedrooms, and three and a half bathrooms.

Other prizes include:

Artesian Maui Elite or Fiji Elite Hot Tub, courtesy of Litehouse Pools and Spas

Early Bird Prize: Tickets reserved by the Early Bird deadline are eligible to win a 2020 Buick Encore or 2020 Ford Ecosport, courtesy of Nick Abraham Auto Mall

Custom made St. Jude Thaddeus statue, courtesy of Milano Monuments

$2,500 Panera Prize Pack

$1,500 Mastercard or VISA gift card, courtesy of Apex Dermatology

$1,500 Conrad’s Tire Express and Total Car Care gift certificate

$1,500 VISA or Mastercard gift card, courtesy of Smiles by White

$1,000 Amazon gift card, courtesy of The Young Team

The raffle benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and helps provide treatment to children with cancer across the country.

Continuing coverage here