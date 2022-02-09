St. Jude Dream Giveaway: Your chance to also win a new car

SHAKER HEIGHTS, OHIO (WJW) In roughly two weeks, tickets for the 2022 St Jude Dream Home will go on sale.

This year’s home is worth $775,000 and is being built in Shaker Heights. The house includes three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, an elevator, and a grocery chute.

If you don’t win the new home, you could still win fabulous prizes including a $10,000 furniture shopping spree from Factory Direct, prizes from Litehouse Pool & Spas, and possibly a new car from Nick Abraham Auto Mall.

Kristi Capel shows you the set of wheels that could be yours in the video above just by buying a ticket.

The St. Jude Dream Home Ticket Sell-a-Thon will take place Thursday, Feb. 24 at 6 a.m.

Tickets are $100 each, with 25,000 tickets available.