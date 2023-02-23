CLEVELAND (WJW) — Our 11th St. Jude Dream Home ticket sell-a-thon has arrived!

HERE IS HOW TO BUY TICKETS: You can purchase a ticket online, here or call 800-834-5786

Tickets are $100 each, with a goal of 25,000 tickets being sold. As of 6:55 this morning, we have sold 22,474 tickets.

This year’s St. Jude Dream Home is being built by Skoda Construction Inc. in the Montebello neighborhood of Mayfield Village. The value of the home is $600,000 and features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, an open floor plan, a beautiful primary bedroom with spacious walk-in closet, gourmet chef’s kitchen featuring upgraded Bosch appliances, walking distance to the Greenway Trail, community pool and sports park and is conveniently located near shopping.

Questions Concerning Ticket Sales

When will tickets go on sale for the Cleveland St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway?

Thursday, February 23 at 6:00 AM EST How many tickets will be sold?

25,000 How much is it to reserve a ticket?

$100.00 each Where can I reserve a ticket?

Online or by calling the 800 number:

To reserve tickets call 800-834-5786 or visit dreamhome.org How old do I need to be to reserve a ticket?

Our terms and conditions state that to be eligible to win you need to be 18 or older to reserve a

ticket. Can I reserve a ticket in a business name?

Unfortunately, no. Tickets must be reserved in the name of an individual. Am I allowed to reserve multiple tickets?

Yes Is there a limit to how many tickets I can purchase?

You can only get 50 tickets at a time online or by phone, but otherwise there is no limit. Can a group of individuals buy a ticket? If so, do all of the names go on the ticket?

A group of individuals may purchase a ticket; however, only one name may be listed on the ticket. Each prize will be awarded to only one (1) winner. The prize will be awarded to the eligible individual named on the ticket. That individual is solely responsible for allocating the value of the prize among the purchasers. 10.How long will it take to get my receipt?

Ticket receipts will be mailed within 2–3 weeks of reservation. As the giveaway gets closer, we hope to increase the turnaround time. If an email address is provided, the ticket purchaser will not receive a mailed copy of the ticket. They will receive an emailed copy within 2 weeks that they can print for their records. It is the same as the mailed one, but will arrive sooner and saves St. Jude money on postage. Giveaway is conducted by and benefits ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® Who is eligible to get tickets and win?

You must be a U.S. legal resident and 18 years of age or older (21 years of age or older in

Arizona) to participate and to win any prize. Employees of ALSAC/ St. Jude and their

immediate families aren’t eligible to participate. Media sponsors, their employees and their immediate families also aren’t eligible to win any prizes.

.What are the taxes on the house, and what do I have to do if I win it?

The IRS requires withholding of federal income tax at the rate of 24%, or current rate as

established by the IRS, of prizes valued at over $5,000. These taxes must be paid upon

acceptance to St. Jude as a condition of transfer of ownership of the prize to the winner.

Winners are encouraged to consult a tax professional. What does my ticket make me eligible for?

Your ticket makes you eligible for all the prizes whose deadline hasn’t passed. The earlier you buy your ticket, the more prizes you’re eligible for. If I win one of the other prizes, can I also win the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway house?

Yes! All secondary prizes will be drawn first, then those winners will be returned to the hopper for the final drawing of the house. What are the odds of winning?

Odds of winning a prize are dependent on the number of valid raffle tickets sold. Ticket sales are limited to a specific number. All tickets have an equal chance to win. May I claim my ticket as a tax deduction?

No. The IRS has adopted the position that the $100 ticket price is not deductible as a

charitable donation for Federal income tax purposes. How much of the proceeds actually go to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital?

All of the proceeds go directly to St. Jude and its mission: Finding cures. Saving children.®

Questions Concerning the Cleveland St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway Who is the builder of the 2023 Cleveland St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway?

Skoda Construction Inc. What city is the house being built?

Mayfield Heights, Ohio What neighborhood/subdivision is the house being built?

Montebello What is the estimated value of the house?

$600,000 What are the home features this year?

• 4 Bedrooms

• 3 Bathrooms

• Open floor plan with a two-story foyer

• Beautiful primary bedroom with spacious walk-in closet

• Gourmet chef’s kitchen featuring upgraded Bosch appliances

• Walking distance to the Greenway Trail, community pool and sports park

• Conveniently located near shopping and retail Is the square footage of the home?

Approximately 2,500 square ft. Will the home be open for open house tours?

Yes! Open House weekends will begin on July 22 and will be open through August 20. The

Open House will be open Saturdays from 9am-5pm and Sundays from Noon-5pm Will there be a virtual tour?

Yes. There will be a virtual tour which you can access 24/7 from the comfort of your own

home! This will be available on or before Grand Opening which is Saturday, July 22. Do I have to purchase a ticket to tour the home?

No

What other prizes can I win if I reserve a ticket?

• Tickets reserved by Thursday, February 23 are eligible to win a Fiji or Maui Hot Tub, courtesy of Litehouse Products

• Early Bird Prize: Tickets reserved by the Early Bird deadline of March 24 are eligible to win a 2023 Buick Encore GX or 2021 Ford Escape SE, courtesy of Nick Abraham Auto Mall

• Open House Prize: Enter to win a $10,000 furniture shopping spree, courtesy of Northeast Factory Direct at the Open House.

• Custom made St. Jude Thaddeus statue, courtesy of Milano Monuments

• $1,500 Conrad’s Tire Express and Total Car Care gift certificate

• $1,500 Mastercard or VISA gift card, courtesy of Apex Dermatology

Questions Concerning the Giveaway

When is the Giveaway date?

Wednesday, August 23, 2023

All prizes will be drawn live on air during the morning show starting at 9:00 am

Do I have to be present to win?

No, you don’t have to be present to win or have your ticket confirmation with you. Winners will be announced by name, not ticket number

