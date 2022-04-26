CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio (WJW) – Leaders at Saint Joseph Parish in Cuyahoga Falls confirmed Tuesday morning that the school would close at the end of the school year.

According to a letter to parents from the school’s pastor Rev. Jared P. Orndorff, the school has faced multiple issues including declining enrollment, financial shortfalls, staffing challenges and a great need for major facility repairs.

“Thus, after much discernment, consultation with both finance and parish councils, and with the approval of the Most Reverend Bishop Malesic, the decision has been made to suspend operations of (close) Saint Joseph Parish School at the end of the current school year,” Orndorff said.

“As we are in this Easter Season, we know that from suffering and death comes resurrection,” he continued. “I fully believe that while there will be much sadness in closing our school, it will offer a challenge to raise up and reimagine Catholic schools and how our parish supports students and families.”

Less than 100 students were committed for the 2022-23 school year, which the pastor said was not sustainable.

“Bishop Malesic has directed me to enter into a collaborative process with neighbors Immaculate Heart of Mary School (IHM) in Cuyahoga Falls and Holy Family School (HFS) in Stow to proactively create a plan to assure irresistibly Catholic, academically excellent Catholic schools are accessible for all who desire to attend in the surrounding communities,” Orndorff said.

Parents will be able to choose either school and students will be given the parishioner tuition rate and encouraged to remain parishioners at St. Joseph Parish.

Orndorff said the school had been open nearly 100 years.