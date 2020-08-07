St. Ignatius High School suspending sports, extracurriculars for start of school year

*Watch our report above on Lakewood City Schools reversing its decision to cancel fall sports and extracurricular activities.*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — St. Ignatius High School is planning to suspend all sports and extracurricular activities for the beginning of the school year.

Principal Anthony Fior explained the decision in a letter to parents on Friday. He said less than ten of their student-athletes recently tested positive for COVID-19.

“Thankfully none of them are experiencing severe symptoms of the virus. Nevertheless, the number of student-athletes required to quarantine as a result of these positive cases is approaching the level at which we would not be able to safely open school on campus with in person learning.”

The changes go into effect on Aug. 8 and will last until after Labor Day. He said they will then reevaluate how to proceed. The school year begins on Aug. 17.

“As a former soccer coach and student-athlete at Saint Ignatius High School and a lover of sports, I personally understand the seriousness of this decision. Yet my ultimate concerns as principal are the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff, and coaches and to ensure that our community has the best possibility of returning to in person teaching and learning at the end of the month.”

Fior said that in-person classes are subject to change should the county levels rise or if the number of internal students who have to quarantine reaches between 5-10%. At that point, they would switch to online learning for a minimum of two weeks.

