CLEVELAND (WJW) – When the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles meet in Super Bowl 57, all eyes will be on the offenses and the quarterbacks.

But a kid from Northeast Ohio will play a huge role in deciding who wins Super Bowl 57.

Jonathan Gannon is 40 years old and in his second season with the Philadelphia Eagles as a defensive coordinator.

“It doesn’t surprise me that he went on to be a coach, it really doesn’t,” said Chuck Kyle. He was Jonathan’s high school football coach.

Gannon is a 2001 graduate of St. Ignatius High School in Cleveland.

“It brings a tear to my eye, it really does, that possibly, does this kid play and you have this feeling like maybe he got the idea of coaching from the early years,” Kyle said.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – JULY 29: Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon of the Philadelphia Eagles cheers on his team during training camp at the NovaCare Complex on July 29, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Gannon was a tri-sport athlete at St. Ignatius playing football, and basketball, and was a hurdler. He was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame back in 2011.

Gannon knows a thing or two about championships. He won two of them at the high school level, one with the football team in 1999, and the other in 2001 as a basketball player. It’s the only state basketball championship in school history for the Wildcats.

“John was an all-around excellent athlete, three-sport man, and an excellent three-sport man.”

Gannon was a defensive back in college at Louisville, but a hip injury ended his playing career and that’s when his focus turned to coaching.

“So he started to be just a student coach to help out and I think that is where he really got the bug.”

Gannon’s biggest coaching career moment comes on Super Bowl Sunday where he’ll try to win another title…a Super Bowl title.