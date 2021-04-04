St. Augustine’s provides 10,000 Easter meals to community members in need

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For the 49th year, the St. Augustine Hunger Center provided Easter meals to those in need.

The center provided community members with more than 10,000 meals this year, most of which were delivered by volunteers. Officials say they followed COVID-19 safety protocols when preparing and distributing the meals.

Some community members were even able to enjoy their meal at the center in a socially distant setting.

St. Augustine’s says meals were also delivered to homeless shelters.

This year’s Easter meal included ham, vegetables, a salad and dessert.