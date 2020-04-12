St. Augustine preparing to serve thousands on Easter, still looking for more volunteers

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Easter Sunday will be much different this year all across Northeast Ohio due to the Governor’s order to stay home and stay safe.

“Very unusual, but we are ready for it and I think everything will go smooth,” said Sister Corita Ambro of St. Augustine.

At St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland, Sister Corita and her staff are prepared to deliver 3,000 meals on Sunday.

“We have to keep feeding the people, the homeless I don’t know what they would do if we didn’t stay open because there are not that many places serving the homeless people,” Sister Corita Ambro said.

Sister Corita began preparing six weeks ago for Sunday’s Easter meal and she got a lending hand from TownHall Restaurant owner Bobby George.

“I’m a big supporter of all the local churches,” said George.

Several weeks ago, before the COVID-19 virus outbreak, George purchased several vans, which is now using to help serve the community, including those at St. Augustine Hunger Center.

“I said if I can utilize these relationships to unite Cleveland and we have done it for years and not only help my businesses but serve my community that’s what God wants me to do,” George said.

As always, it takes an army to pull off the holiday dinners, that includes the many volunteers. Sister Corita is always looking for extra help to make sure no one goes hungry on Easter Sunday.

“I will need people who will wear their masks and their gloves and whatever to get their meals out to their cars,” said Sister Corita.

