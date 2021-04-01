St. Augustine in need of volunteers to deliver meals this Easter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — In their commitment this Easter to feed 10,000 as the pandemic continues, St. Augustine Hunger Center in Cleveland is in need of volunteers to deliver meals.

In its 49th year, the hunger center says it is preparing to hand out packaged meals from grounds of the parish or deliver to designated areas throughout the city, shelters or outside of homes where residents called in advance seeking assistance.

According the church’s news release, volunteer drivers will keep socially distanced from individuals on their delivery route and COVID-19 protocols will be followed.

Packaged meals will be ready at 10 a.m. on Easter for volunteers to pick up outside of the hunger center. Drivers will receive addresses for delivery of the meals and instructions on where to leave the food packages outside.

“We’ve received donations to serve up to 10,000 meals. Many people continue to struggle considering current conditions. We will be using COVID safety protocols as we prepare for carryout and meal delivery service this Easter Sunday from 11a.m. to 1 p.m.,” said Father Bill O’Donnell, pastor of St. Augustine Parish.

Those wishing to register for a meal or who need a meal delivered to them should call the St. Augustine Hunger Center at 216-781-5530.