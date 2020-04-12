St. Augustine delivers thousands of meals to those in need this Easter

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The mood was uplifting and hopeful at St. Augustine’s Hunger Center in Cleveland as the church adjusted their traditional meal during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The less fortunate, the homeless, they still need to have the food they still need to be fed,” said Hunger Center Director Brian Thaxton.

The meals were prepped cold and packaged to be delivered and dropped off safely. Hundreds of volunteers drove up to help get the food to those in need.

“We needed to at least get the meals out as best we could so we put out the call to the greater Cleveland community and they oh, the came in overwhelmingly with support for us,” he said.

To increase the distribution, volunteers were also able to come pick up food at TownHall in Ohio City.

TownHall owner Bobby George said more than 100 people showed up to help.

“Christ was alive and well today I couldn’t believe how many volunteers showed up. We had volunteers show up after it was done,” said George.

Each Easter, the hunger center is able to serve roughly 20,000 meals to people in need and they weren’t going to let this pandemic keep them from their mission. They were able to serve roughly 3,000 meals this Sunday by delivery.

There was a second meal service for walk-ups afterward.

The Cleveland Guardian Angels and Cleveland Police Foundation we’re also a large presence in today’s efforts, helping with deliveries and the assembly line-type flow of the distribution.

“It’s really a sign of what Cleveland is. We are a giving community,” said Capt. Keith Sulzer. “Cleveland Police delivers 60 meals a day for the last two weeks so were deliveries today but the outreach and outpouring of love and everything the people do for these people is just amazing.”

Sunday’s distribution coming with a hopeful message.

“My hope and my prayer for this is that after the end of this everyone is kinder, we’re a kinder world and kinder to each other,” said Thaxton.

The church and its community partners continue to distribute 400 meals every day.