Man charged in St. Augustine attack faces judge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A man charged with attacking a worker at St. Augustine Roman Catholic Church is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday morning.

William Fields Jr., 50, faces charges of felony assault and abduction.

William Fields, Courtesy: Cuyahoga County

Cleveland police say he attacked the officer manager for St. Augustine on June 23.

Doris Everetts was beaten unconscious and hospitalized from her injuries.

Doris Everetts (WJW video)

Fields later turned himself in.

The Rev. Bill O’Donnell has previously told FOX 8 that Fields has worked off and on for the parish for many years.

“Fields had physically threatened Doris while he was on the job with Catholic Charities,” said Atty. Tom Merriman, who represents Everetts. “Two weeks later, Fields beat her unconscious while working for Catholic Charities. Someone in management should have taken action to prevent this.”

Fields is scheduled to face a judge at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.