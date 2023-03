PAINESVILLE, Ohio (WJW) — State Route 2 westbound is closed in Painesville after a crash on the highway around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

SR-2 westbound is closed from the U.S. Route 20 North Ridge Road split and SR-535, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.

Both westbound entrance ramps are closed in that area, according to the Facebook post.

Police and fire crews are at the scene, the post says.

Police ask that drivers avoid this area.