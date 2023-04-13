*Attached video: McDonald’s announces new McFlurry for Spring

CLEVELAND (WJW) — There are a few warmer days in the forecast, which makes for a perfect time to get out and explore Northeast Ohio. But even if it’s cold and rainy this spring, there’s still plenty to do across the area.

Here are a few of the events happening around Northeast Ohio this spring:

The Mac ‘n’ Cheese Throwdown, Downtown Willoughby Shuffle

Restaurants will be serving their own special version of mac and cheese downtown Willoughby on Erie Street on April 15. Each restaurant will also offer a drink special. It benefits WAGS 4 Kids.

Strongsville Spring Avant-Garde Art and Craft Show

The annual show features local artists and crafters at Strongsville Ehrnfelt Recreation Center on April 15 and April 16.

Head over Heals

The musical-comedy plays at the Near West Theatre from April 21 to May 7. Tickets are $15.

Avon Spring Avant-Garde Art and Craft Show

The art show features local artists and crafters at Avon Emerald Event Center on April 22.

Party For The Planet

Celebrate Earth Day with the Akron Zoo on April 22 from 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. with a fun-filled day of education, conservation-themed activities, crafts and a pollinator scavenger hunt!

Medina Beer Fest

Main Street Medina and the Foundry Social team up for an evening of craft beer, food and fun on April 22.

Geauga County Maple Festival

Chardon Square transforms into a tribute to maple syrup from April 27 to April 30 with food, games, rides, music, contests and a craft show.

Ain’t Misbehavin

The Great Lakes Theater Company presents this jazzy musical celebration of Fats Waller from April 28 to May 21 at Hanna Theatre.

Wayne County Cupcake Tour

Eight stores and eight cupcakes on this self-guided tour that starts at Lehman’s in Kidron. It’s $16, and runs April 28 and April 29.

Cleveland Animals Bar Crawl

The April 29 bar crawl benefits the Cleveland Animal Protective League. Hop around bars with animal-themed names.

Revenge Of The Fifth

Experience a galaxy far, far away – at the Akron Zoo on May 5 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Te Amo Tequila

Sample from more than 30 tequilas, a full bar, taco and nacho bar and live entertainment. Tickets start at $65 for this May 5 event.

Seltzers ‘N Shells

Adults: Celebrate World Turtle Day with hard seltzers, hard ciders, beer and wine from local breweries at the Akron Zoo on May 13 from 6 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Mother’s Day at the zoo

All moms and grandmas get free admission to the Akron Zoo on May 14 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Spring Spectacular

This year’s Spring Spectacular is the second annual fundraiser celebrating conservation action with enrichment for animals, adults, and children, celebrated on May 19 from 6 – 9 p.m.

Amish Country Chocolate Tour

Shop seven stops and enjoy treats from the Coblentz Chocolate Company during this event on May 19-20. Tickets are $25.

Cleveland International Tattoo

The Greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society honors fallen heroes at Cleveland Public Hall on May 20 at 7 p.m.

Kent Craft Beer Festival

Guests enjoy samples of craft beer, many from local breweries. There’s nothing like music and food trucks. It’s May 20.

Cleveland Asian Festival

The festival returns in Cleveland’s AsiaTown neighborhood on May 20 and May 21. It features live music, performances, food and a fashion show.

Cleveland Marathon

The full, half, 10K and 5K on a course that stretches to Cleveland’s west side on May 20 and May 21.

Berea’s National Rib Cook-Off and Beer Fest

The Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds is home to this event from May 26 to May 29. Enjoy the ribs and live music!

Pride in the CLE

The LGBT Community Center of Greater Cleveland hosts Pride on June 3 in downtown Cleveland.

Rib ‘N Rock

Parma’s annual rib cookoff and music festival is from June 8 to June 11. On top of all the food, there will also be vendors and music to enjoy!

Cleveland Yoga Festival

Yoga classes all day at Edgewater Park on June 17. There are also vendors, food and music.