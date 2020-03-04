Springtime adventures: Cleveland Metroparks stepping into spring with fun festivities

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Spring is on its way in Northeast Ohio and the Cleveland Metroparks is ready for all your springtime adventures.

Here’s a look at some of the fun activities blossoming at the Metroparks in the upcoming weeks.

History of Maple Sugaring

You can stop by the Maple Grove Picnic Area at the Rocky River Reservation on weekend days until March 15 to learn about maple syrup making. You can join experts in gathering sap and making syrup, as well as enjoy a nice hike through the maple tree forest.

Guided hikes leave the sugarhouse every 30 minutes with the last hike leaving at 2:30 p.m.

This program is completely outdoors. Attendees are reminded to dress for the weather. Click here for more information.

St. Patrick’s Day at Merwin’s Wharf

On March 17, you’re encouraged to attend the Metropark’s annual St. Patty’s Day celebration on Irishtown Bend in the Flats.

Kick-off the holiday with a $5 breakfast from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mossy Moran will perform live music from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Drink and food specials will be offered all day long.

No reservations are taken for this event. Seating is first come first serve and parking is free. Click here for more information or to look at the food and drink menu.

Race to the Cake 5K

Don’t miss the Race to the Cake 5K at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo on April 3.

The 5K goes through the zoo and ends with a post-race party in Stillwater Place.

The event place from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m. and the race officially kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

Registration includes your race bib, a Cake 5K t-shirt and admission to the party.

Pre-registration costs:

Adults –

January 24 – March 13: $20

March 14 – April 2: $25

Ages 2-11: $15

Ages 0-1: FREE

Race day registration costs:

Adult: $30

Ages 2-11: $15

Ages 0-1: FREE

Click here for more information or to register.

Phenology Friday Hike

Naturalist Foster Brown is leading a monthly hike in search of cyclical natural phenomena on Cleveland Metroparks trails.

This month’s hike, held on Friday, March 6, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., will be on the Hemlock and Bridle Trails. Participants should meet at Buttermilk Falls Trailhead in the North Chagrin Reservation.

The hike is 3 miles. The terrain includes hills and may possibly be wet, icy or snow-covered. Click here for more information.

Step into Spring

Naturalist Natalie Schroder is leading Northeast Ohioans on a quick-paced hike through the deep forest on March 12 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The hike is taking place at the Bedford Reservation. It’s approximately 3 to 3.5 miles long and includes steep inclines. Click here for more information.

The Cleveland Metroparks is constantly hosting fun events. You can get The Emerald Necklace magazine on your mobile devices to keep up to date with their latest activities. You can also visit their website for the latest scoop.