SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW)– The skeletal remains found in Springfield Township on Friday were identified as a man missing since April 2018.

A resident found the remains while gathering firewood in near Mogadore Road and the Wheeling and Lake Erie Railway.

Forensic experts used dental records to determine they belong to 42-year-old Aaron Scott Davis, according to Springfield Township police.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances and manner of his death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Robert Scherer at 330-784-1609.