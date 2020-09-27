Springfield Township police searching for 15-year-old girl reported missing

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP. Ohio (WJW) — Springfield Township police are searching for a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing.

According to the department’s Facebook post, Anaea Fikes is 5’6″, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and jeans.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call Chief Simone at 330-734-4104 or dispatch at 330-733-1061.

