Springfield Township Police looking for man suspected of shooting another man

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP (WJW) — The Springfield Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a man suspected of shooting another man in the arm and hip this morning.
In a police report, the police department said they were called to the Quality Inn Hotel on S. Arlington Road at 10:15 a.m. A 25-year-old man was discovered at the scene with gunshot wounds. The man was taken to Akron City Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The shooting reportedly occurred while the victim was in his car at the hotel.
The suspect was identified as 18-year-old Marquis Andre Vinson of Akron, and he is considered dangerous, police said.
A warrant for felonious assault has been issued for Vinson, police said.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is encouraged to call 330-784-1609.
