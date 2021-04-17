Springfield Local School District employee arrested by FBI

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — A Springfield Local School District employee was arrested by the FBI on Friday.

The Cleveland Division of the FBI said Brad Beun was arrested on federal charges. More information from the FBI is expected Monday when the affidavit becomes public.

Springfield Local School District Superintendent Chuck Sincere shared the “disturbing news” in a letter to parents. The district shared that letter with FOX 8 News on Saturday.

Superintendent Sincere said Beun, who is the District Director of Special Services, was immediately placed on paid administrative leave, which is the district’s protocol.

Brad Beun (photo courtesy of Springfield Schools)

Sincere said the FBI told them the alleged incident did not happen on school grounds and does not involve any students from Springfield Schools.

“Mr. Beun is barred from attending all school functions, is not allowed on school grounds, and is prohibited from doing any business on behalf of the school,” the letter from Sincere said.

Sincere said the district is fully cooperating with authorities as they continue their investigation.

Beun is expected to be arraigned this coming week.