Spring storms slam Northeast Ohio, thousands without power

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – FOX 8 is monitoring damage reports as they come in for the powerful storms that hit overnight.

So far there are no reports of any injuries associated with the storm.

FirstEnergy reports more than 73,000 people are without power.

Summit County has 23,000 outages.

Medina has more than 12,000.

But the outages are all across Northeast Ohio.

FirstEnergy isn’t reporting restoration times yet, as many areas haven’t had crews dispatched at this time.

We haven’t heard from FirstEnergy how their workers have been affected by coronavirus and what safety precautions they’re able to take to protect their crews while they work to restore power.

