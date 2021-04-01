Spring snow showers: Lake effect, blustery conditions

(WJW)- This is no joke! Lake effect snow has blanketed most of Northeast Ohio and will continue to fall through the area throughout the morning hours.

By this afternoon, it will taper to a more scattered snow across the area. Not only are we waking up to snow on the first day of April, the temperatures are also a big shock.

The highs today will be in the low 30s, with blustery conditions and wind chills anywhere between 15-20.

We can expect anywhere from an inch to 2 inches of snow when it is all said and done.

For tonight, the snow clears out and temps will hover around the mid 20s. On Friday, we warm up to the 40s, with the temps continuing to rise for the weekend.

More on your Easter forecast here: