Spring is in the air at Starbucks with colorful new drinks

Spring has arrived at Starbucks!

The company Tuesday unveiled three new iced beverages: Iced Golden Ginger Drink, Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink and Nitro Cold Brew with Salted Honey Cold Foam.

The ginger and pineapple flavors are coconut milk iced drinks with colorful hues.

The Iced Golden Ginger Drink features ginger, pineapple and turmeric flavors shaken with coconut milk and ice. The Iced Pineapple Matcha Drink is made with premium matcha green tea with flavors of pineapple and ginger, shaken with coconut milk and ice.

The Nitro Cold Brew iced coffee beverage is topped with a salted honey cold foam and a stripe of sweet and salty toasted honey.