Spring forward: Daylight Saving Time begins

Daylight savings time concept. Set your clocks and to 2 am and spring ahead with this image of an alarm clock with white tulip flowers. Selective focus with blurred foreground and background with copy space.

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Northeast Ohioans on Sunday woke up to wind chills in the single-digits and more snow in the forecast, but Daylight Saving Time that began overnight brings hope along with more daylight as we head toward the first day of spring.

Excitement has been building with sunset times reaching the middle of the 6 o’clock hour but with the one-hour time change, we’ll see a 7:31 p.m. sunset.

Sunday’s later sunrise at 7:39 a.m., will take a little more than a month to get that lost hour back to 6:41 a.m. on April 17.

Just one week away on March 20, the first day of spring – the vernal equinox – will mark a sunrise at 7:28 a.m. and a sunset at 7:40 p.m. when we’ll have 12 hours of daylight and 12 hours of darkness.

The latest sunset won’t happen until July when the sun will go down at 9:04 p.m.