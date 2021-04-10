Spring attractions now open at Cleveland Zoo

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Spring attractions are now open at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

In a Facebook post Saturday, the zoo encouraged guests to come check out their springtime attractions.

The zoo says guests can now visit the giraffes up close. They can also take rides on the Circle of Wildlife Carousel and the Boomerang Line Train, as well as enjoy several other attractions. The 4-D Theater is also open.

Zoo officials also announced earlier this week that their tiger cubs are expected to make a public debut soon. The zoo said endangered Amur cubs, Luka and Anya, born in December will join their parents and 2-month-old endangered Malayan tiger cub, Indrah, at the Rosebrough Tiger Passage by mid-April.

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. Members can enter beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Due to limited capacity, guests should plan ahead for their visit by purchasing tickets online and viewing for status updates prior to making your trip.

You can take a look at all of the zoo’s offerings on their website.