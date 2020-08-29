Spotty showers possible Saturday, temps cool down to the 70s

(WJW)- A few leftover showers and thunderstorms are possible into early Saturday morning. A cold front will pass through late-morning Saturday. A Spotty shower is possible between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. with drops in humidity by the end of the day.
Meanwhile, the remnants of Hurricane Laura remain south and will track along the Ohio River Valley, ultimately having minimal to no direct impact on our weather.
If you’re a fall-lover, check out the beginning of next week! Hard to believe that the last weekend of August is upon us already.
Read the latest headlines on FOX8.com below:
