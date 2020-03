Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND (WJW) -- A few rogue, light rain showers are fading. Skies will turn fair overnight Tuesday with a look at the waxing Crow moon of March.

A brief dip in the mercury department and a wintry mix to snow will wrap up the week.

Daylight Saving Time starts this weekend! *Clocks SPRING forward ONE HOUR 2am Sunday.* Sunday evening’s sunset will occur at 7:27pm!

Here is the latest FOX 8-Day Forecast:

