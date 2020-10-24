Spotty showers continue overnight as cold front sweeps through

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Showers and gusty thunderstorms went through Greater Cleveland Friday afternoon and evening producing wind damage, and up to 1″ hail.
The cold front sweeps through causing temperatures to bottom out in the lower 40s.
A few showers linger overnight and spotty lake effect showers are possible Saturday.
Temperatures take a nosedive! A much cooler weekend is on tap with highs ranging 5-10 degrees below average.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
