Spotty lake effect showers possible Saturday, cool down on the way

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Spotty lake effect showers are possible Saturday.
Temperatures take a nosedive! A much cooler weekend is on tap with highs ranging 5-10 degrees below average. Check it out.
Here’s the latest Fox 8 Day Forecast:
