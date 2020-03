Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) - Fill 'er up!

There may not be anywhere to go, but putting gas in the tank has not been this cheap in years.

FOX 8 crews spotted gas for .99 cents a gallon at W. 117th and Bellaire in Cleveland Tuesday morning.

According to AAA, the average price in Ohio is $1.63.

The national average is $1.97.

It's the first time the average price of gas has been below $2 since 2017.