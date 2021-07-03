Spotted: Disney characters captured in clouds over theme park

Photo courtesy Daryna Nakhoul

ORLANDO (WJW) — It’s a happy reminder to look up at the world in front of you.

Just last month, a Florida woman spotted something somewhat magical up in the sky.

Daryna Nakhoul tells FOX 8 News she was on her way to Universal Studios in Orlando when she noticed distinctive clouds shaped like Disney characters in the clouds.

She then reportedly snapped a quick photo as not to miss the moment in time. As Nakhoul put it on a Disney annual passholder Facebook group page later, she made out the classic character shapes of Goofy, Mickey and Winnie-the-Pooh.

As to what the clouds were doing over Universal Studios, rather than Walt Disney World, is anyone’s guess.

While the clouds shapes are of course up for interpretation, the striking resemblance can’t be denied.