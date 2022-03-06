Spotted: Avon Lake eagles Stars and Stripes welcome a third egg to their nest

AVON LAKE, Ohio — A third egg has been spotted in the bald eagle nest near Avon Lake‘s Redwood Elementary School.

Last week, parents Stars and Stripes welcomed two eggs to the nest, keeping them warm and protected. Sunday, around 7:10 p.m., nest watchers reported seeing a third egg gleaming up from the twigs.

This isn’t the pair’s first foray into parenthood, as seen on the live eagle nest camera feed over the years. The pair has reportedly had 17 successful fledges since 2015, according to the school.

Eagles normally lay two or three eggs a couple days apart, making this third egg not totally unexpected (the couple had three eggs and hatchlings last year as well).

In the past the school has held a naming contest for the baby birds.

Take a look at the live eagle camera right here.

