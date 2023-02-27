**Related Video Above: Bald eagles spotted in Rockefeller Park are a sign of a healthy ecosystem.**

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — A second egg was spotted in the bald eagle nest near Avon Lake‘s Redwood Elementary School Monday afternoon.

Last week, parents Stars and Stripes welcomed an egg to the nest, keeping it warm and protected. Around 3:33 p.m., nest watchers reported seeing a second egg gleaming up from the twigs.

Photo courtesy Avon Lake City Schools

This isn’t the pair’s first foray into parenthood, as seen on the live eagle nest camera feed over the years. The two have reportedly had more than a dozen successful fledges since 2015, according to the school.

Eagles normally lay two or three eggs a couple days apart, making this new egg not totally unexpected (the couple had multiple eggs and hatchlings last year as well).

In the past the school has held a naming contest for the baby birds.

Take a look at the live eagle camera right here.