Spots still available for today’s Cleveland food bank distribution

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Greater Cleveland Food Bank says there are still spots available to register for the food distribution Thursday afternoon.
It will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the City of Cleveland Municipal lot.
The Food Bank is planning to distribute a combination of fresh produce and shelf-stable product.
Ohio State Highway Patrol, Cleveland police, Ohio Military Reserve and Ohio National Guard are helping with traffic control.
After you register here, you’ll get a number that you’ll put in your front window.
You can also call (216)738-2067.
Your trunk also needs to be empty.
Here are the directions:
- Traffic coming from the east (on Rt#2 or I 90 westbound) follow Rt#2 use the S. Marginal Exit #106 to get to the Muni Lot
- Traffic from the south I-71 and I-90 east travel to East 55th exit 175, where they will make a right and another immediate right onto the S. Marginal Rd.
- All other traffic should start at E.55 and S. Marginal and travel west on the S. Marginal to the Muni Lot