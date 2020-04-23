Spots still available for today’s Cleveland food bank distribution

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The Greater Cleveland Food Bank says there are still spots available to register for the food distribution Thursday afternoon.

It will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. at the City of Cleveland Municipal lot.

The Food Bank is planning to distribute a combination of fresh produce and shelf-stable product.

Ohio State Highway Patrol, Cleveland police, Ohio Military Reserve and Ohio National Guard are helping with traffic control.

After you register here, you’ll get a number that you’ll put in your front window.

You can also call (216)738-2067.

Your trunk also needs to be empty.

Here are the directions:

Traffic coming from the east (on Rt#2 or I 90 westbound) follow Rt#2 use the S. Marginal Exit #106 to get to the Muni Lot

Traffic from the south I-71 and I-90 east travel to East 55 th exit 175, where they will make a right and another immediate right onto the S. Marginal Rd.

