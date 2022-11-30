FILE- This March 20, 2018, file photo shows the Spotify app on an iPad in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

CLEVELAND (WJW) — November 30 marks a day many people look forward to; It’s Spotify Wrapped day!

How to see your top artists and albums

Spotify launched its year-end ‘Wrapped’ campaign on Nov. 30 and unveiled the top artists, alums, podcasts and songs streamed the entire year from around the world. And anyone who has a Spotify account will get one! To see yours, head over to the Spotify app and log onto your account.

Today, your Spotify Wrapped will pop up once you log on. But if you miss it, it will also be right on the home page of your app. Spotify Wrapped is not available on desktop.

Who is on top this year?

Global Recording Artist Bad Bunny is the most-streamed artist in the world on Spotify for the third year in a row. According to Spotify, no other artist has accomplished the feat before.

Taylor Swift stayed on top as the second-most-streamed artist of the year globally for the second year in a row.

Top Five Artists Globally

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift Drake The Weeknd BTS

Most viral Artists Globally

Taylor Swift The Weeknd Bad Bunny BTS Lana Del Rey

The song list brings some more artists to the top, including Harry Styles with “As It Was” being the most-streamed song around the globe in 2022.

Check out all the 2022 Spotify Wrapped top 5 lists:

Top Five Songs Globally

“As It Was” by Harry Styles “Heat Waves” by Glass Animals “STAY (with Justin Bieber)” by Kid LAROI “Me Porto Bonito” by Bad Bunny feat. Chencho Corleone “Titi Me Pregunto” by Bad Bunny

Top Albums Globally

“Un Verano Sin Ti” by Bad Bunny ‘Harry’s House” by Harry Styles “SOUR” by Olivia Rodrigo “=” by Ed Sheeran “Planet Her” by Doja Cat

Top Podcasts Globally

“The Joe Rogan Experience” “Call Her Daddy” “Anything Goes with Ema Chamberlin” “CASO 63 (All Languages)” “Crime Junkie”

So, how does your 2022 Spotify Wrapped compare to the world?