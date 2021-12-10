Sports legend headed to space with Hall of Fame football

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Northeast Ohio will get its own piece of Blue Origin’s next trip to space.

When former NFL great and “Good Morning America” host Michael Strahan launches into the cosmos Saturday, he’ll be taking a football that was given to him by Jeff Bezos.

That football will go to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton when it returns to Earth.

“If I fumble it, it’s just going to float,” Strahan said when Bezos gave him the ball.

Strahan was supposed to blast off Thursday with five others, but it was bumped due to high winds.

The 10-minute flight will take off from West Texas Saturday.

FILE – Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket launches carrying passengers William Shatner, Chris Boshuizen, Audrey Powers and Glen de Vries from its spaceport near Van Horn, Texas, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. TV celebrity and former football great Michael Strahan is going to have to wait another few days before rocketing into space. Strahan was supposed to blast off Thursday, Dec 9, 2021, from West Texas with five others. But on Wednesday, Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, bumped the launch to Saturday because of high wind. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

Joining Strahan on the flight will be Laura Shepard Churchley, the oldest daughter of America’s first astronaut, Alan Shepard, as well as four paying customers.

No word on when the football will arrive at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

