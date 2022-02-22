Sports complex seeking help after flood damage threatens spring sports for young athletes

CONNEAUT, Ohio (WJW) – Damage done by flooding to a local sport complex is threatening to wipe out spring sports for hundreds of young athletes.

When last week’s thaw and heavy rains caused the Conneaut Creek to overflow its banks, the flood waters swamped the Conneaut Local Youth Organization park, buried sections of the park under a glacier of ice, rocks, mud and tree branches and washed out a road that cuts through the complex.

“We had water up three blocks high on our complex. All the fences came down, the park became completely inaccessible. It washed away most of our road along the back stretch, making it unsafe for any public to be down here at all,” CLYO Board President John McFadden told FOX 8.

The park has been the home for generations of young Conneaut athletes, and that’s why supporters call the flood damage “a punch to the gut.”

“All of our youth sports are here, our soccer, baseball, youth football, cheerleading, we do all of that here. Every year, the kids look forward to coming down and playing ball of some sort and this is devastating. It’s very heartbreaking,” said McFadden.

As news about the damage done to the park has spread on social media, volunteers have been showing up, offering to pitch in and help with clean-up however they can.

Liz Brisley showed up with a shovel on Tuesday and started clearing one of the fields. Brisley says she is paying off a debt of gratitude for all of the memories that her family has enjoyed at the park.

“I remember coming down here as a small child and I’m pushing 60, so it’s been a long time. My children have been down here, my grandchildren down here. I live down the street so I drive through here frequently and you could just see that the creek was just pouring ice and pushing everything through the fields,” she said.

The board that operates the park is now appealing for organized help, in the hope that the complex will be ready for spring soccer and Conneaut High School baseball and softball.

“Right now, we’re looking for anybody and everybody. If anybody has any expertise in doing driveways, doing paving, doing concrete, anything like that, that’s priority number one. Even if anybody just wants to come down and lend a hand, there’s plenty of work to be done,” said John McFadden.

The park board is also accepting donations on a GoFundMe page.