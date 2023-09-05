*Attached video: Fall Foliage at Cleveland Metroparks

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) – Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends will return on September 14 for its 26th year!

If you’re looking for a spot to enjoy the Halloween season with your family during the day or get spooked with your friends at night, Cedar Point is the perfect place to be through October 29.

Daytime family activities include corn and hay mazes, tractors, pumpkin decorating, games and trick-or-treating. Night-time events include haunted mazes, scare zones and plenty of entertainment.

There will be several new experiences at the park in 2023 including:

The Midnight Haunted Maze – This new maze joins four other haunted mazes including the Bloodbath, Fearground Freak Show, Slaughter House and The Haunting of Eerie Estate.

Clownz: Death Metal Tour – This band is performing an eternal concert each night. Clownz: Death Metal Tour is one of five outdoor fright zones, including CornStalkers 2.0, Tombstone Terror-tory, Cut Throat Cove and Blood on the Bayou.

Tastes of HalloWeekends – This year, new Halloween foods are available including smoked wings of fire, maple sausage on a stick with spicy sriracha maple syrup, cheesecake chimichangas with caramel and apple pie toppings and more! HalloWeekends-themed specialty drinks are also returning for the season.

There are also more than a dozen entertainment experiences for adults and kids, including “The Monsters are Coming, Charlie Brown,” “Wake The Dead: A Murder Mystery Musical” and “The Shrieks.”

HalloWeekends run Thursday nights, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, Sept.14 through Oct. 29.

For more about Cedar Point’s HalloWeekends and to buy your tickets, click here.