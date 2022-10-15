LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — It’s a “doggone good time,” said organizers of the 15th Annual Spooky Pooch Parade in Madison Park.

The free and family friendly event on Saturday, Oct. 15, saw pets and their owners dressed to impress as they paraded along Madison Avenue. After, awards were to be handed out for Best Pooch & Child, Best Pooch & Adult, Best Pooch & Group, Spookiest Pooch and Best in Show.

Also on-tap were entertainments, kids’ games and dog-related vendors, organizers said.

“The Spooky Pooch Parade is an autumn tradition in Lakewood that so many of our neighbors look forward to every year,” Ian Andrews, executive director of LakewoodAlive, is quoted in a news release. “We are thrilled to gather once again at Madison Park for a celebration of canines, costumes and community.”