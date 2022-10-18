The nostalgia-inducing buckets are coming back just in time for Halloween. (McDonald’s)

(WJW) — Starting Tuesday, McDonald’s Happy Meals come with a seasonal side of nostalgia.

The restaurant chain’s Halloween pails, first released in 1986, began haunting stores again on Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to a news release.

When you buy a Happy Meal at a participating location, it’ll come in the plastic bucket.

The promotion will continue through Halloween, Oct. 31.

There are three types: the orange McPunk’n, the green McGoblin and the white McBoo — but the only one available right now at the local stores we called is the McBoo pail, workers said. Others may become available as the promotion continues.

The pails were originally released as three jack-o-lanterns, Nexstar reported last month. They changed in the 1990s into the white ghost, green witch and orange pumpkin designs. They’ve put on other costumes over the years, based on popular cartoons and toys like “Scooby-Doo,” “Monster High” and “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown.”

It’s a good idea to check with your local McDonald’s to make sure they’re in-stock before summoning up one for yourself.

“We’re constantly working with our suppliers, distributors and franchisees to adjust our supply to meet customer demand after launching today,” a McDonald’s spokesperson said Tuesday. “McDonald’s restaurants in Cleveland are carrying quantities of each Halloween Pail design, while supplies last.”

They make perfect trick-or-treat baskets for kids, but they can also be repurposed as planters or spooky décor, as seen on Instagram posts featured by McDonald’s.