Sponsors of 2020 St. Jude Dream Home sign floor ‘virtually’ with special chalk messages

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Construction of the 2020 St. Jude Dream Home remains on schedule. However, the floor signing for this year is being done a little differently due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Normally, FOX 8 gathers the sponsors of the contest together in-person for the memorial event but it was done “virtually” instead. Participants were asked to make chalk drawings and then send us photos. You can see works of art in the video above.

The St. Jude Dream Home is almost entirely built from donations so it’s important that we recognize all those who helped make it happen.