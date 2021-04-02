Sponsors leave mark on 2021 St. Jude Dream Home at special floor signing ceremony

OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio (WJW) — Construction continues on this year’s St. Jude Dream Home, but Friday crews took a break for a very special ceremony.

“This week we’ve been collecting signatures from everyone who has contributed to this project in the way of time, material and most importantly love,” said Brian Laux of Cleveland Custom Homes.

Vendors and sponsors signed the floorboards of the soon-to-be-completed home.

All materials used in the home — everything from the foundation to paint, finish, and tile — were donated by trade partners.

The 2021 St. Jude Dream Home is a three-bedroom two-and-a-half bathroom house featuring a rustic modern design. The home is valued at $475,000.

The winner of the dream home will also get a $10,000 hot tub, a new car and a $10,000 shopping spree to Northeast Factory Direct.

FOX 8 will announce the winner of the 2021 St. Jude Dream Home on May 12.