(WTRF) — A donor to the crowdfunded box office hit Sound of Freedom was recently arrested and charged with child kidnapping, Newsweek reported.

Court documents and social media posts show that Fabian Marta, 51, of Chesterfield, Missouri, was charged with felony kidnapping in July, according to Newsweek.

A Facebook post which has been removed since the article’s publishing shows the same person taking pride in helping fund the film, the outlet reported.

Marta’s name also appears in the movie’s credits among the investors who helped bring the film to theaters.

Sound of Freedom tells the story of the anti-child-sex-trafficking organization Operation Underground Railroad and its founder Tim Ballard. It has shocked industry insiders by beating bigger films at the box office.

After St. Louis Metropolitan Police confirmed that Marta was arrested, Newsweek attempted to contact Marta through Facebook, but did not get a reply.

The booking photo police provided to Newsweek also appears to show the same person pictured in the Facebook account of the same name. Newsweek reported seeing posts of Marta speaking about his involvement in the film before they were deleted.

According to Newsweek, Marta boasted of being proud to have had a hand in the film and urged followers to look for “Fabian Marta and Family” in the movie credits. The credit shows around 129 minutes and 30 seconds into the film’s runtime, Newsweek reported.

Court records show Marta’s next court date is Aug. 28, but they do not list an attorney for him, Newsweek reported.

Marta’s bail was set at $15,000, but he was released on personal recognizance following his July 24 court appearance. The nature of the incident relating to the criminal case is unclear.

Missouri state attorney Steven Capizzi and Angel Studios have yet to respond to Newsweek’s requests for comment.

Child kidnapping is a class A felony in Missouri, and if convicted, Marta could face 10 years to life in prison.