Spokesperson: People shot at Wisconsin casino

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — A spokesperson for a Wisconsin casino says an undetermined number of people have been shot at the casino.

The Oneida Casino in Green Bay tweeted Saturday there was an active shooter at the casino.

There is currently an active shooter situation at the Oneida Casino. Several Law Enforcement agencies are working to secure the location. Please do not go near the Main Casino on Hwy 172. We'll post information as it becomes available. — Oneida Casino (@OneidaCasino) May 2, 2021

Bobbi Webster, a spokesperson, said Saturday evening that she didn’t have information on how many were shot or their conditions. She said she also did not have confirmation that anyone had been arrested.

Green Bay police and the Brown County Sheriff’s Office told The Associated Press they have no details on the casino incident.

Wisconsin casino shooting (Courtesy: WLUK via FOX Extreme Reach)

Webster cited Oneida police and casino security for her information. She said people were being cleared out of the casino and nearby properties.

All Oneida Casino locations will be closed until further notice.

UPDATE:

All Oneida Casino locations will be closed until further notice. We will post additional information as it becomes available. — Oneida Casino (@OneidaCasino) May 2, 2021

