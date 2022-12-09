CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sometimes, with the holiday spirit turned up to 11, you want a moment to let loose and maybe have an adult beverage or two. Here we’ve compiled a list of fun pop-up bars and other alcohol-meets-Christmas themed events taking place in the Cleveland area because … you deserve it.

Check out those spots for when you need some kid-free time this season:

POP-UP BARS

These bars are here until they’re not. And in the meantime they’ll sparkle and shine and go way over the top when it comes to decorating. Is it all too much? Of course.

The Christmas Corner Bar

18616 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

Through the end of the year

Set up by the good people at Around the Corner, this holiday bar offers non-stop Christmas music as well as karaoke opportunities. Weekly schedules vary, so check those out right here.

(Photo courtesy: The Christmas Corner Bar)

Frost at Key Tower

In the Marriott Downtown lobby, 1360 W. Mall Dr.

Through Jan. 6, Tue.-Sat., 4 p.m.-11 p.m.

It’s a winter wonderland inside the Marriott, with holiday-inspired cocktails and small bites and desserts for those who like to snack while they imbibe. See the menu right here.

Holiday Spirits at Tower City

230 W. Huron Rd.

Through Dec. 31, Wed.-Sun., various times (Not open on Christmas Day)

This pop-up bar is hosting trivia and bingo nights while slinging drinks by Nuevo, including cocktails with names like Sleigh All Day and Yule Shoot Your Eye Out hot chocolate. Nothing is over $12 and non-alcoholic options are available.

Miracle on E. Fourth Street at Society

2063 E. 4th St.

Through the end of the year, Tue.-Sat., 5 p.m. to close

Handmade cocktails in a speakeasy vibe, yes please. The Miracle pop-up bar, seen at just select spots throughout the country, is back at Society Lounge this year. Find the full menu and fun merch right here.

Secret Cellar Christmas Bar at Great Lakes Brewing Company

2516 Market Ave.

Through Dec. 31, weekends only until Dec. 19, then daily, but closed Christmas, various hours

It’s not so secret if everyone knows about it already, but the basement bar at Great Lakes has gone Christmas. It includes some fun drinks and a small variety of snacks. The earlier you show up, the likelier you’ll get a seat. Bring a Toys for Tots donation and get a free item, while supplies last.

Sleigh at JACK Cleveland Casino

3rd floor, 100 Public Square

Through Dec. 17, Fri-Sat., 6 p.m.-2 a.m.

Inside the downtown casino, lovers of Christmas can sling back hot and cold cocktails while also taking photos among the decor.

X-MAS Bar Cleveland

1052 Old River Road

Through the end of the year, daily, various hours

In the revolving door that can be the East Bank of the Flats, a new bar has arrived to help keep people in a jolly mood. Along with holiday shots, cocktails and beer you can also get pizza and burgers.

EVENTS/TOURS

Chrystal Holiday Lights

7850 Mentor Ave., Mentor

Select dates Dec. 9 to Dec. 18. Tickets are $69

The BYOB limo coach tour of holiday lights starts at the RollHouse in Mentor, then makes stops at big attractions throughout Cleveland.

The Terminal Tower and Public Square in Cleveland Ohio colorfully lit up for Christmas

Jingle Bell Rock and Shop

2785 Euclid Heights Blvd.

Dec. 10 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shopping and drinking at the same time. What a pair. it’s all happening at the Grog Shop for this annual event.

BAR CRAWLS

Drink water. Pace yourself. It’s not a race. Be safe.

Dec. 10 – Lakewood Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl

Registration at Around the Corner, 18616 Detroit Ave., Lakewood

From 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $15.

Seven bars throughout Lakewood, with participants divided into four groups to keep things moving. Can you keep up? Expect a free coozie and swag bag with your ticket, as well as various photo opportunities. The afterparty ends at 9 p.m.

Dec. 10 – Santas in Tremont

Tremont neighborhood

9:30 a.m. Tickets are $25

Run, walk or crawl while dressed in you best Santa gear for the annual Santas in Tremont event. Cost of the ticket gets you a Santa hat and long-sleeve shirt and admission to the Post Race Party Tent at South Side, which is where participants also check in.

Getty Images

Dec. 10 – Toys For Tots Bar Crawl

Registration at The Corner Alley, 402 Euclid Avenue

From 4 p.m.-midnight. Tickets start at $25/$20 with a group

This downtown Cleveland crawl asks you bring a toy for donation while also having a good time with friends and family and whomever you may bring along. The crawl includes five downtown locales.

Dec. 16 – Market Garden Festivus Bar Crawl

West 25th Street, Cleveland

From 5:30 p.m.-11:30 p.m. Tickets are $10

A Festivus for the rest of us? You betcha’. You can feel good putting on your holiday gear and airing your grievances for this bar crawl as all proceeds go to the Irish Town Bend Park Project in Ohio City. Registration takes place at Market Garden Brew Pub, Bright Side, or Nano.

Getty Images photo

Dec. 17 – Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl

Warehouse District, Cleveland

From 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $25

This crawl includes six bars on West 6th Street with holiday-themed drinks and specials. Admission includes cover charges.