‘Spinout! Rollover!’: Video shows Solon pursuit end in crash

SOLON, Ohio (WJW) – The Solon Police Department reports two convicted felons and a 17-year-old led law enforcement on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

Thursday, they released body camera and dash-camera video of the incident.

According to police, officers in Solon saw three young men get in a gray 2016 Toyota Tundra pickup truck that was entered as stolen from Broadview Heights.

Police say officers tried to stop the men, but they drove away.

Officers deployed stop sticks but police say the truck kept going.

Courtesy: Solon Police Department

The stop sticks deflated two tires.

The vehicle lost control on Brainard Rd. near Harvard Rd. in Orange Village and struck a tree.

“Spinout! Rollover!” you hear an officer say on the video.

“Get down, get down,” officers yell as they rush up with their guns drawn.

The video ends there.

Courtesy: Solon Police Department

Courtesy: Solon Police Department

Courtesy: Solon Police Department

Courtesy: Solon Police Department

Police say all three men were treated at the hospital.

Officers found 3 firearms in the vehicle, according to a press release.

They say one of them was stolen.

The driver arrested is a teenager and was released to his mother. He may face charges in juvenile court that include fleeing and eluding, in addition to multiple other charges.

The two others arrested are convicted felons.

Joshua Tolliver, 20, of East Cleveland and Rashad Zahir, 23, face charges of receiving stolen property, improper handling of a firearm and having weapons under disability.