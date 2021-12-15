Spike in new COVID cases prompts remote learning for multiple NE Ohio schools

(WJW) – Several school districts in Northeast Ohio are keeping kids home to learn remotely for the rest of 2021 because of rising COVID-19 cases.

Bedford City School District students will all learn remotely through the end of the week.

Winter break starts Monday, so kids won’t return to the classroom until Jan. 3

The district says it is due to COVID and flu cases.

Staff will report as usual, and athletics will go on as scheduled.

Euclid High School is shifting to virtual learning for the rest of the semester.

.@Euclid_HS will shift to remote learning for December 15 – 17. All other buildings will remain open for in-person learning. Click below for more information. https://t.co/M8uaHIp32t — euclidschools (@euclidschools) December 14, 2021

The district reports 26 new COVID-19 cases at the high school.

“This spike has affected our ability to staff and operate our building safely,” the district said in a statement.

Winter break starts on Dec. 18.

Career Technical Education classes will continue to meet in person, Ohio End of Course exams will go on as scheduled.