Speedy delivery: Geauga County firefighters help woman in labor along the road

GEAUGA COUNTY ( WJW)- Talk about speedy delivery. Thompson Fire Department along with Hambden Township Fire and EMS received a call to help a woman in labor.

The woman’s parents were driving her to the hospital shortly after 1 a.m. Tuesday when they realized they weren’t going to make it.

When Hambden EMS crews arrived, the baby was born minutes later. Both mom and her baby boy are said to be in good health. They are both currently at TriPoint Medical Center.

This is the woman’s second child. Congratulations to the mom and her family.