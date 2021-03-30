Speeds reach more than 70 mph in another pursuit involving East Cleveland police

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – East Cleveland police pursued a suspect around 1 a.m. Tuesday near Euclid Ave.

Speeds reached more than 70 mph before the suspect crashed around 1 a.m. and Euclid and E 105th St. in Cleveland.

The suspect vehicle hit the center median, crashed through a tree, and stopped in a lane headed the opposite direction.

The driver tried to get away on foot but was quickly taken into custody.

No information on what started the pursuit.

This is at least the second pursuit by East Cleveland police in the last 24 hours.

Monday, East Cleveland police chased a stolen vehicle into downtown Cleveland.

Police Chief Scott Gardner says his officers have had a lot of chases in 2021 but believes they are justified.

In January, East Cleveland had 60 pursuits according to documents obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team, which appears to put them on track to surpass their total of 140 pursuits in all of 2020.

The complaint is that innocent people get hurt during these pursuits.

“I don’t want anyone to get hurt,” Gardner said in a previous interview with FOX 8. “I apologize that happens, but I put the blame on the suspects.”