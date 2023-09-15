AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — The Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office and the Akron Police Department are investigating the traffic fatalities of two individuals in separate crashes.

A 44-year-old driver was killed when he lost control of his Jeep Wrangler at a high rate of speed, went off the roadway and struck a tree Thursday evening on South Seibring Street, according to Akron police.

Just four hours later around 10 p.m., Akron police said a driver lost control of a Pontiac G5 at a high rate of speed and struck a tree on Vernom Odom Boulevard.

A 48-year-old female, a passenger in the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene., police said.

Once positive identification is made of both crash victims, police said will provide an update.